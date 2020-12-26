December 26, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  970 Passengers Arrive In Mumbai From Europe, Mid-East; 489 Quarantined
New Covid-19 Strain

970 Passengers Arrive In Mumbai From Europe, Mid-East; 489 Quarantined

The passengers arrived by eight international flights on Friday, officials said

PTI 26 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
970 Passengers Arrive In Mumbai From Europe, Mid-East; 489 Quarantined
Municipal workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) guide passengers arriving from United Kingdom, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
AP Photo
970 Passengers Arrive In Mumbai From Europe, Mid-East; 489 Quarantined
outlookindia.com
2020-12-26T09:08:54+05:30
Also read

As many as 970 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from different parts of the world including Europe and the Middle-East on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Of them, 489 were quarantined in the city, officials added.

The passengers arrived by eight international flights during the day.

Since the detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK, institutional quarantine has been made mandatory for all arrivals from Europe and the Middle-East.

Three out of eight flights arrived from Europe and Middle Eastern countries, carrying a total of 120 passengers. Of them, 32 were kept in institutional quarantine in Mumbai.

Six passengers were exempted, said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. "Two people were above 80 years of age, two were pregnant ladies and two others were exempted on account of medical emergency," he explained. The rest were allowed to travel to other states.
Flights from the UK have already been suspended.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Not All Farmers Are Against New Agri Laws, Congress Spreading Confusion: BJP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos