﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Need To Shun Third Degree, Embrace Forensics, Amit Shah Tells Police

Need To Shun Third Degree, Embrace Forensics, Amit Shah Tells Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said prosecution ratio in criminal cases in the country is 'very pitiful'.

PTI 28 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Need To Shun Third Degree, Embrace Forensics, Amit Shah Tells Police
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
PTI
Need To Shun Third Degree, Embrace Forensics, Amit Shah Tells Police
outlookindia.com
2019-08-28T15:09:28+0530

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said prosecution ratio in criminal cases in the country is "very pitiful" and age-old police techniques such as giving a suspect the third degree and phone tapping will not yield the desired results in curbing crimes or getting convictions.

Addressing the top brass of police organisations during the 49th Raising Day event of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the Home Minister said usage of forensic evidence is the need of the hour for police investigators to clinch convictions against criminals.

Shah said he has asked BPRD to prepare a plan to create "modus operandi bureaus" at the national and state levels and that the government is mulling making forensic evidence essential in all criminal cases where the quantum of punishment is seven years or more.

"The prosecution ratio is very pitiful in the true sense. It cannot go like this in these times. This needs to be corrected and this can only be corrected when a probe is supported by forensic evidence."

"If a charge sheet is supported by forensic evidence, then there are not many options before the judge and the defence lawyer. Automatically, the prosecution ratio will improve," Shah said.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development under the Home Ministry is tasked with preparing and suggesting better working policies and technology solutions for the police forces and act as a national think tank on policing.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Amit Shah Uttar Pradesh Bureau of Police Research and Development National
Next Story : Sunny Leone Makes Heads Turn In A Stylish Appearance In The City
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters