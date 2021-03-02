'Need Agriculture Reforms For Farmers Benefits': PM Hints At Retaining New Agri Laws

Also read India Gets Its First FPO Under Cooperative Societies Act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his stand on the need for new farm laws and reforms in agriculture sector. He said it is time that farmers get better price for their produce. PM Modi asserted that more Farmers Produce Organsations (FPO) will be set up in future across the nation to benefit small and marginal farmers in terms of technology, input, finance and market.

While addressing a webinar on implementation of Budget in agriculture sector, PM Modi said, "We have to expand our country's agriculture sector into the global market for processed food. We must increase the number of agroindustry clusters near villages so that people in villages get employment related to farming in the village itself."

PM Modi's remarks acted as an indication that the central government is still in favour of bringing the new farm laws despite the ongoing farmers' protest at various border points in Delhi.

He also emphasized the need for a food processing revolution so that farmers are not just limited to growing wheat and rice. He also promoted organic food

"Today, we have to focus most on processing in every sector of agriculture, every food, every vegetable, fruit, fisheries and all. Farmers should get modern storage facilities near their village. We now have to give such options to farmers in which they are not limited to growing wheat and rice. We now have to give such options to farmers in which they are not limited to growing wheat and rice," said PM Modi

PM also highlighted the need to increase private sector participation in agriculture sector's Research and Development

India got its first green chilli and mushroom processing unit on Monday. The unit has been registered under the ambit of the Cooperative Societies Act in Varanasi, officials said, adding that it will be set up as a Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) in Tikri village in Uttar Pradesh.

