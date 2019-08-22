NDA Candidate Opposite Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad Arrested In UAE In Cheque Bounce Case

﻿
Thushar Vellapally lost his deposit when he managed to get a mere 78,816, votes in the election which Gandhi won with the highest-ever margin in Kerala of over 4.30 lakh votes.

IANS 22 August 2019
NDA ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena's (BDJS) Kerala chief, Tushar Vellapally, who had contested Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in connection with a cheque bounce case.

The BDJS chief, who contested against the then-Congress President during the Lok Sabha polls, was arrested in Ajman late on Wednesday, his father Vellapally Natesan said.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Natesan, who is the General Secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), said his son was trapped and arrested.

"We are expecting that he will get bail today," he said.

The BDJS chief, who was the candidate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the Wayanad parliamentary seat, is currently lodged at a jail in Ajman. He was arrested after a businessman in UAE filed a case when the former's cheque bounced.

BDJS is the second biggest ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in Kerala. Thushar Vellapally lost his deposit when he managed to get a mere 78,816, votes in the election which Gandhi won with the highest-ever margin in Kerala of over 4.30 lakh votes.

READ MORE IN:
IANS Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP Thiruvananthapuram Wayanad Kerala Dubai UAE NDA NDA Government Congress National
