NDA Announces Seat Sharing For Bihar, BJP-JD(U) To Contest On 17 Seats Each, LJP Gets 6

The announcement was made by JD-U state President Vashishtha Narayan Singh, BJP state President Nityanand Rai and LJP state President Pashupati Kumar Paras, during a press conference in Patna.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2019
For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced the seat sharing in Bihar.

According to the agreement, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 17 seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest from six seats.

The announcement was made by JD-U state President Vashishtha Narayan Singh, BJP state President Nityanand Rai and LJP state President Pashupati Kumar Paras, during a press conference in Patna.

The JD-U will contest from Valmiki Nagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Karakat, Jahanabad and Gaya.

The BJP will contest from Purvi Champaran, Paschim Champaran, Sheohar, Madhuvani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram Aurangabad, Arariya, Maharajganj.

The LJP would contest from Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, Jamui and Nawada.

However, the names of candidates for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats will be announced in the next two to three days.

IANS

