October 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  NCP To Contest Bihar Assembly Polls; Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners

NCP To Contest Bihar Assembly Polls; Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, party MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Supriya Sule and Fauzia Khan are among the star campaigners for NCP in the upcoming polls.

PTI 08 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
NCP To Contest Bihar Assembly Polls; Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners
NCP President Sharad Pawar
Archives
NCP To Contest Bihar Assembly Polls; Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners
outlookindia.com
2020-10-08T13:59:37+05:30

The NCP (National Congress Party) on Thursday said it will contest the Bihar Assembly polls, and released a list of its 40 star campaigners for the elections.

The party in a statement said it will share details of its poll outing in the eastern state soon.

NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the party's key star campaigner for the polls, it said.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, party MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Supriya Sule and Fauzia Khan are among the other star campaigners.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Freedom Of Speech And Expression Most Abused, Says SC On ‘Fake News’ On Tablighi Jamaat

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sharad Pawar Bihar India NCP BJP- NCP alliance Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos