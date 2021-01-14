NCB Conducts Raid At Sameer Khan's Bandra House; Intensifies Probe After Arrest

A raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently underway at Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law's house in Bandra, according to ANI.

The anti-drug agency has also conducted several raids in Mumbai since last night, intensifying its investigation into drug use after Khan's arrest.

Sameer Khan is the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik. He was arrested by the agency yesterday in connection with an ongoing probe of seizure of high-quality marijuana from a British national.

"On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja in Cr 3/2021 from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from the residence of one Karan Sajnani at Khar. Mr Karan Sajnani, Ms Rahila Furniturewala, Ms Shaista Furniturewala and Mr Ram Kumar Tiwari were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in the court," NCB said in a statement.

"During the investigation, the role of Mr Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra also came to light. Sameer Khan was called for examination on 13.01.2021. After detailed examination, he has been placed under arrest. Further, follow up action is underway," NCB added.

