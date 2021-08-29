In connection to an alleged drugs case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday nabbed actor Armaan Kohli, an official said.

Previously on Saturday, NCB interrogated Kohli after illicit drugs were allegedly retrieved from his residence here.

An NCB team conducted a raid Kohli's house and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, an official had said.

Sources on Sunday said a small quantity of cocaine was found at Kohli's residence, following which a case was registered against him and he was arrested.

A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested under the NDPS Act.

(With PTI Inputs)

