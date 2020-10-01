NC Leader Says Article 370 Must Be Fought For, Politically Rather Than Legally

After the CBI’s special court judgment on Tuesday on the Babri Masjid demolition case, a senior National Conference (NC) leader Syed Basharat Bukhari has said that the petitions filed before the Supreme Court to challenge the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 should be withdrawn.

In a tweet, Bukhari said, “high time for J&K political parties/individuals to withdraw cases viz article370/35A after today’s verdict. It is better to fight politically rather having chapter closed by the court.”

High time for J&K political parties/individuals to withdraw cases viz article370/35A after todays verdict. It is better to fight politically rather having chapter closed by the court. — Syed Basharat Bukhari (@AnNaqvi_Bukhari) September 30, 2020

However, the National Conference has said that the party will continue to pursue its struggle to restore Article 370 and Article 35A, through political and legal means. A party spokesman said Bukhari has expressed his personal views and they should not be construed as the party’s views. “Yesterday’s decision has brought hopelessness and Bukhari’s resentment is on expected lines. But Bukhari’s views are his personal and it has nothing to do with the party,” he added.

People's Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, National Conference and former IAS officer turned politician Shah Faesal have filed petitions in the apex court challenging the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and the abrogation of Article 370.

For the past several months the NC has been arguing that they have a strong legal case before the Supreme Court for their demand of restoration of Article 370. The party’s senior leader and MP, Hasnian Masoodi has called the move to abrogate Article 370 as “unconstitutional.”

“The amending powers available to Parliament to amend any provision of the Constitution are not attracted in case of Article 370 and cannot be pressed in service, much less abrogate it. Our stand before the Supreme Court is that the procedure followed by the centre on August 5, 2019 to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A is unconstitutional,” Masoodi said.

