Ahead of restructuring the Punjab unit of Congress party and the state cabinet, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Wednesday, had his meeting with the former party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

On Wednesday morning, the cricketer-turned-politician also met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary at her residence.

They also come in the wake of continued infighting in the Punjab Congress with Sidhu at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The Amritsar East MLA has gone public against the chief minister.

The crucial meetings come amid talks of the Congress leadership making efforts to bring all leaders together ahead of next year's Punjab Assembly polls and present a united face of the party.

Sidhu was to meet Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, but the latter denied there was any meeting fixed between him and the Amritsar East MLA.

(With PTI Inputs)

