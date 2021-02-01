February 01, 2021
Corona
Nationwide 'Chakka Jam' On February 6; Shall Block All Major Highways: Farm Union Leaders

The union leaders announced 'chakka jam' for 3 hours to protest against the suspension of internet, harassment and the government allegedly ignoring them in Budget 2021

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2021
Farmers' Protest
Mohsin Javed/Outlook
2021-02-01T22:20:57+05:30

The farmers' unions announced a nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6 to protest against issues like suspension of the internet in areas near they are agitating, alleged harassment by authorities and other such issues.

We have planned to block various national and state highways for three hours, told union leaders at a press conference at the Singhu Border. The chakka jam will be done between 12 pm to 3 pm on February 6, they added.

Farmers' leaders also accused the government of ignoring the agriculture sector and farmers in the budget 2021 and have also curtailed the water and power supply at the agitation sites.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, also alleged that the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and a user named 'Tractor2Twitter' have been restricted.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav alleged the action against the Twitter account was taken on the "request of government authorities".

He also claimed that the Union government has "reduced the allocation to the agriculture sector" in this budget.

With PTI Inputs 

