Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

National Water Fund For Rural Schools, First Statue In Lakshadweep: How India Is Celebrating Gandhi Jayanti

Today marks the 152nd birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi

National Water Fund For Rural Schools, First Statue In Lakshadweep: How India Is Celebrating Gandhi Jayanti
Mahatma Gandhi | File Photo

Trending

National Water Fund For Rural Schools, First Statue In Lakshadweep: How India Is Celebrating Gandhi Jayanti
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T11:39:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 11:39 am

India on Saturday began celebrations on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

An interfaith prayer meeting was held at Raj Ghat, memorials to Gandhi, where Mahtma's favourite devotional songs were rendered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Mahatma saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties. The PM visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat

Related Stories

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

What Made Mahatma Gandhi The Supreme Artist Of Disobedience

"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," the PM said.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Prime Minister will also launch an app dedicated to the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

 The Prime Minister will also launch a Jal Jeevan Kosh (National Water Fund), wherein anyoone can donate money for a school in a rural area, an anganwadi centre or an ashramshala to get tap water connection.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Prime Minister via a virtual event will interact with the Paani Samitis and Gram Jal evam Swachchta Samiti (Village Water and Sanitation Committees) across India today.

With a vision of Gram Swaraj as propagated by Mahatma Gandhi, gram sabhas and paani samiti sabhas (water committee meetings) would be held across India and the Prime Minister will interact with them from 10 am till 12 noon, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Kavaratti on Saturday which will be the first statue in Lakshadweep. Barring Ashoka pillars erected in a few uninhabited islands, Lakshadweep, India's Muslim majority archipelago, has been free of statues till now.

"The uniqueness of this year's celebration is the unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi by Rajnath Singh in the presence of Praful Patel. This will be the first ever statue to be unveiled in Lakshadweep islands to commemorate the contribution of our great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the cause of India's independence," a statement issued by the Lakshadweep administration said. 

The administration said it is a "historic milestone" for Lakshadweep.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Rajnath Singh India Lakshadweep Gandhi Jayanti National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Dying Declaration: Should Its Electronic Recording Be Made Mandatory?

Dying Declaration: Should Its Electronic Recording Be Made Mandatory?

PM Modi Takes A Dig At Opposition Over Farm Law Criticism, Accuses Them Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

'No Evidence To Prove Smoking Addiction Caused Lung Cancer': Court Asks Insurer To Pay Claim

Left Academics Manipulated Indian Curriculum Under Congress Rule: CB Sharma

Mihir Bhoj Statue Row: BJP And UP CM Insulted Our Dignity, Lament Gurjar Leaders

UP Govt Names Kangana Ranaut As Brand Ambassador Of 'One District-One Product' Scheme

Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs Camp In Delhi Amid Speculation Over Leadership Change

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Advertisement

More from India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses For Setting Up Shakhas In J&K To ‘Inculcate Patriotism’

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses For Setting Up Shakhas In J&K To ‘Inculcate Patriotism’

5 Indian Navy Mountaineers Go Missing As Avalanche Hits Uttarakhand

5 Indian Navy Mountaineers Go Missing As Avalanche Hits Uttarakhand

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

Earthquake Of 2.5 Magnitude Hits Karnataka's Vijayapura District

Earthquake Of 2.5 Magnitude Hits Karnataka's Vijayapura District

Read More from Outlook

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Outlook Web Desk / The Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s visit has come in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Sharjah as the defending champions look to win a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement