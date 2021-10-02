National Water Fund For Rural Schools, First Statue In Lakshadweep: How India Is Celebrating Gandhi Jayanti

India on began celebrations on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

An interfaith prayer meeting was held at Raj Ghat, memorials to Gandhi, where Mahtma's favourite devotional songs were rendered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Mahatma saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties. The PM visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat

"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," the PM said.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Prime Minister will also launch an app dedicated to the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Prime Minister will also launch a Jal Jeevan Kosh (National Water Fund), wherein anyoone can donate money for a school in a rural area, an anganwadi centre or an ashramshala to get tap water connection.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Prime Minister via a virtual event will interact with the Paani Samitis and Gram Jal evam Swachchta Samiti (Village Water and Sanitation Committees) across India .

With a vision of Gram Swaraj as propagated by Mahatma Gandhi, gram sabhas and paani samiti sabhas (water committee meetings) would be held across India and the Prime Minister will interact with them from 10 am till 12 noon, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Kavaratti on which will be the first statue in Lakshadweep. Barring Ashoka pillars erected in a few uninhabited islands, Lakshadweep, India's Muslim majority archipelago, has been free of statues till now.

"The uniqueness of this year's celebration is the unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi by Rajnath Singh in the presence of Praful Patel. This will be the first ever statue to be unveiled in Lakshadweep islands to commemorate the contribution of our great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the cause of India's independence," a statement issued by the Lakshadweep administration said.

The administration said it is a "historic milestone" for Lakshadweep.