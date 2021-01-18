TRP Tamasha: Mehbooba Mufti On Arnab Goswami's Chats About Pulwama Attack

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday reacted to the WhatsApp messages exchanged between Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and former CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta, saying that issues of national security and monumental security have been reduced to a national drama that benefits BJP.

The messages were reportedly part of the supplementary charge sheet filed by Mumbai police in the TRP scam case.

“Today we stand vindicated that it was done to benefit a particular party in the elections & not to avenge the martyrs of Pulwama attack,” she claimed, referring to Balakot airstrikes.

National security & issues of monumental importance have been reduced to a TRP tamasha that benefits BJP & creates false narratives.Masses are conditioned to believe fake news,hate imagined enemies within & outside the country.Nation wants to know who will pay the price for this? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 18, 2021

With PTI inputs

