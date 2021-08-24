National Center For Seismology Reports Earthquake Of 5.1 Magnitude In Bay of Bengal

National Center for Seismology on Tuesday reported an undersea earthquake of 5.1 magnitude in the Bay of Bengal at a distance of 300 km from Chennai .

According to them, the quake was reported at 12.35 pm and at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal. The exact location was about 296 km south-south east of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and 320 km east north east of Chennai.

While there were no immediate reports of any damage, the tremors were felt in some parts of the city, residents said.

People living in areas like Adyar and neighbouring Thiruvanmiyur said they felt mild tremors, with some Twitter users saying they could even see the furniture 'shaking.'

(With PTI Inputs)

