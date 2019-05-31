Modi Cabinet 2.0: Portfolios Announced, See Full List Here

Amit Shah will be the new Home Minister, Rajnath Singh the new Defence minister and Nirmala Sitharaman the new Finance minister, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Friday.

The former foreign secretary-turned-minister S Jaishankar has got the External Affairs ministry while Smriti Irani will be the new Women and Child Development Minister along with retaining the Textile Ministry, according to a communiqué issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Nirmala Sitharaman will be the new Finance and Corporate Affairs minister while Nitin Gadkari will continue to be the Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

Here's the full list of Ministers and portfolios:

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

Cabinet Ministers

1. Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence.

2. Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs.

3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari : Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

4. D V Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

5. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

6. Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

7. Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

8. Ravi Shankar Prasad : Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

9. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries.

10. Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

11. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs.

12. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ : Minister of Human Resource Development.

13. Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs.

14. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.

15. Harsh Vardhan : Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.

16. Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

17. Piyush Goyal : Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

18. Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.

19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs.

20. Pralhad Joshi : Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

21. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

22. Arvind Ganpat Sawant : Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.

23. Giriraj Singh : Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

24. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

2. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.

3. Shripad Yesso Naik : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

4. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

5. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

6. Prahalad Singh Patel : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.

7. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

8. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

9. Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Ministers of State

1. Faggansingh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

4. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

5. Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

7. G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

8. Parshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

9. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

11. Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

14. Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

16. Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

17. Rattan Lal Kataria: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

18. V. Muraleedharan: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

19. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

20. Som Parkash: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

21. Rameswar Teli: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

23. Kailash Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

24. Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.