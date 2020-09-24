September 24, 2020
Corona
Nainital MP Seeks Special Economic Package For Uttarakhand

Nainital BJP MP Ajay Bhatt claims a special economic package will help facilitate reverse migration in many villages in Uttarakhand.

PTI 24 September 2020
Joshimath town, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (Representational Image)
PTI
2020-09-24T16:46:14+05:30

Nainital BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on Thursday demanded a special economic package for Uttarakhand from the Centre for creating basic health and educational facilities in border areas. Bhatt, who raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, said out of 16,793 villages in the state, 1,582 are totally deserted with the migration of residents to other places in search of livelihood.

"A special economic package is needed to create better health and educational facilities besides the generation of employment opportunities in border villages to lure migrants back to their homes," Bhatt said. Continued migration from the villages of Uttarakhand because of lack of health and educational facilities is a cause for concern considering the strategic importance of the state that borders both China and Nepal, he added. "It will not only facilitate reverse migration but also help put an end to anti-India activities near the borders," he said.

