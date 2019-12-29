Nagaland Village Witnesses Snowfall After 37 Years, Videos, Photos Are Viral

Luvishe, a medium-size village in Aghunato Circle of Zunheboto district, Nagaland, is witnessing a snowfall after 37 years and videos and photographs of the same are going viral on social media.
H. Khehovi, the MLA from Suruhoto Constituency, Zunheboto, shared a video on Twitter and wrote: "What a wonderful gift for the people of Luvishe Village under Aghunato sub-division of Zunheboto district to experience snowfall after 37 years.
"Indeed, Mother Nature have showered her blessings upon Nagaland this Christmas," he wrote.
According to Census 2011, Luvishe was home to 64 families and had a population of 364 people.
Here are the videos and photos going viral on Twitter:
What a wonderful gift for the people of Luvishe Village under Aghunato sub-division of Zunheboto district to experience snowfall after 37 years.— H. Khehovi (@Hkhehoviy) December 28, 2019
Indeed, Mother Nature have showered her blessings upon Nagaland this Christmas.@MyGovNagaland @tournagaland17 @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/X4bLB1APo1
AFTER 37 YEARS!— Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) December 27, 2019
Luvishe village in #Nagaland is experiencing snowfall for the first time in nearly four decades. The village has a population of 364 people, as per the 2011 census.#WinterTales #NorthEast pic.twitter.com/12vqkNwkvH
Nagaland witnessing snowfall after nearly four decades! #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/AzRKQlBFge— Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) December 27, 2019
Snowfall - Luvishe Village #Tuensang #Nagaland.— Rupin Sharma (@rupin1992) December 27, 2019
After 3 decades@WeTheNagas @DiscovrNagaland @StateDisaster @ndtv @CNNnews18 @IndiaToday @ANI @PTI_News @ddnewskohima @DDNewsHindi @DDNorthEast @NENowNews @Eastern_Mirror @ pic.twitter.com/RPOVl8xDba
A village of Shamator, Tuensang has been experiencing a snowfall this year, unusually. And many places in Nagaland have been experiencing it as well. It's beautiful & celebration but on the contrary suddenly its a sign of global warming which we must be aware of. #NAGALAND pic.twitter.com/aw3tMgD1bY— MUZUNGCHIM (@muzungchimyim23) December 27, 2019
You don't need to go a European country in search of such majestic view. This is our very own #Nagaland. This beautiful piece of land witnesses snowfall after 37 years. #DzokouValley @TanyaKhanijow @Larissa_wlc #Takemetonagaland pic.twitter.com/aGnN4ThIGd— Sanjib gogoi (@SanjibgogoiASM) December 29, 2019
