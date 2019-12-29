December 29, 2019
Poshan
Nagaland Village Witnesses Snowfall After 37 Years, Videos, Photos Are Viral

According to Census 2011, Luvishe was home to 64 families and had a population of 364 people.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 December 2019
A picture showing snowfall in Nagaland's Luvishe Village. (ANI)
Luvishe, a medium-size village in Aghunato Circle of Zunheboto district, Nagaland, is witnessing a snowfall after 37 years and videos and photographs of the same are going viral on social media.

H. Khehovi, the MLA from Suruhoto Constituency, Zunheboto, shared a video on Twitter and wrote: "What a wonderful gift for the people of Luvishe Village under Aghunato sub-division of Zunheboto district to experience snowfall after 37 years.

"Indeed, Mother Nature have showered her blessings upon Nagaland this Christmas," he wrote.

Here are the videos and photos going viral on Twitter:

 

