‘Muslims Are In A State Where Being Quiet Makes Their Survival Hard And Speaking Up Makes Them Anti-National’

Shubham Yadav, 21, is the first non-Muslim to top the all-India entrance exam for a Master’s course in Islamic Studies at Central University of Kashmir. His topping Islamic studies is making a lot of buzz in the Valley. In an interview with Outlook’s Naseer Ganai, he said Kashmir, as one the Muslim-majority areas in India, makes it a far better place to study Islamic studies as it would teach a lot about the real fraternity of Islam and “break stereotypes.”

Q) Why of all the universities you chose Central University Kashmir?

I did not choose Central University of Kashmir, there are a number of Central Universities which are located in different states and their admission is conducted through a single admission test named CUCET, in this particular test I applied for LLB, political science and Islamic Studies. Furthermore, out of these Central Universities, only Kashmir has Islamic Studies. Therefore, I was allocated that particular university.

Q) What explains your interest in Islamic studies?

One of my very close friends has been a student of Global Islamic Politics through which I found interest in this subject. Moreover, in these polarised times, I feel that bridging the link between Hindus and Muslims would be someone who would cross the limits set by the orthodox religious practices and study both the religions thoroughly to lead to cohesion. And also I am an aspirant for Civil Services in which Islamic Studies is a very scoring optional subject.

Q) What is your opinion about the state of Muslims in India and the world?

I would like to talk more about the state of Muslims in India because it is what motivated me to study Islamic Studies. Due to excessive political weight at the right wing side there is a lot of polarization and resultant Islamophobia which concerns me the most. The two communities which used to be part of a common population have had serious bifurcations to the extent that it is particularly hard for a Muslim to survive with dignity in this country. Policies like CAA and Article 370s abrogation are targeting the secular fabric of India directly and Muslims are in a state where being quiet makes their survival hard and speaking up makes them anti-national. NATIONALISM IS ON SALE. And all those who have got hate in them can buy it out easily. We are in a serious handicapped state of governance.

Q) What is your perspective on the ongoing situation in Kashmir and whether you have been reading about Kashmir?

Kashmir is what makes me even more concerned. The Centre is challenging the democratic instincts of Kashmiris daily and being an outsider I can just imagine their plight, nothing more. Legislations like the abrogation of Article 370 have made it so hard for us to trust the Centre's intention. Plus these recent land reforms are making matters worse. There is nothing good making Kashmiris relieved I guess.

Q) Kashmir has been troubled for so many years. Didn't this deter you from applying to a university based in Kashmir?

Kashmir is a part of India so it didn’t deter me from applying to any university of India, I love Kashmir and I stand in solidarity with Kashmir’s movement to secure basic living rights and security. You cannot strip off someone's basic rights and ask them to be loyal, no one would be loyal. And Kashmir, being one of the Muslim-majority areas in India, would the best place to teach me a lot about the real fraternity of Islam and break stereotypes.

