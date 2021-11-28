Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Munawar Faruqui Denied Permission For Bengaluru Show, Artist Says 'I'm Done'

The stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been denied permission by police in Bangalore, after protests by Hindu right wing outfits against him. Faruqui had to hold a show in the city on Sunday.

The artist Munawar Faruqui barred from holding show in Bangalore.(Image: YouTube)

outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T15:19:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 3:19 pm

Munawar Faruqui, the artist has been denied permission to hold a show in Karnataka’s Bangalore amid the protest by the Hindu right wing outfits on Sunday.

The police has denied permission to stand-up comedian Faruqui. The right wing outfits have alleged that the artist had hurt the sentiments of Hindus during one of his shows.

"Yes, we have denied him permission. He will not perform any public show today," said a police officer.

Meanwhile, following cancellation of his show, Faruqui had said: “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I'm done, goodbye. Injustice."

His twelve shows have been cancelled in the last two months, following protests by the right wing groups.

Earlier this year, Faruqui spent at least a month inside the jail on charges of “insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses”.

 According to information, Faruqui had planned a performance 'Dongri To Nowhere' on Sunday evening. The show was organised in Bengaluru by Vishal Dhuria and Siddharth Das of New Delhi-based Curtain Calls Event.

However, various right wing organisations including Sriram Sena and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, had lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru city police Commissioner against the comedian charging him of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus by allegedly insulting Hindu Gods.

The inspector of the Ashokanagar police station in the city under whose jurisdiction the Good Shepherd Auditorium falls wrote a letter to the organisers on Saturday to call off the event as the comedian is a controversial figure.

"It is learnt that Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure..... Many states have banned his comedy shows. It is learnt that a case has been registered against him in the Tukoji police station in Indore of Madhya Pradesh," the inspector said in his letter.

He also stated that many organisations are opposing his show, which may cause chaos, disturb peace and harmony and create a law and order problem.

"Therefore, it is suggested that you should cancel Faruqui's stand-up comedy show," the letter said.(With PTI inputs)

Bangalore Munawar Faruqui Comedy Artist National
