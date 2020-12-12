Mumbai: Woman Possessing Drugs Worth Rs 1.10 Crore Nabbed By Anti Narcotics Cell

A 25-year-old woman was arrested by the Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Mumbai allegedly after being found in possession of 1.105 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1.10 crore in the illicit market, an official said on Saturday.

She was held by the ANC's Bandra unit in a trap set up on Shaida Road in Dongri on Friday evening, the official added.

"At the time, we found 60 grams of mephedrone on her. After questioning her, we raided her house and recovered another 1.045 kilograms of the drug as well as Rs 8.78 lakh in cash. She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he added.

