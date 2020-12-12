December 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mumbai: Woman Possessing Drugs Worth Rs 1.10 Crore Nabbed By Anti Narcotics Cell

Mumbai: Woman Possessing Drugs Worth Rs 1.10 Crore Nabbed By Anti Narcotics Cell

The woman was found with 1.105 kilograms of mephedrone, police said.

PTI 12 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mumbai: Woman Possessing Drugs Worth Rs 1.10 Crore Nabbed By Anti Narcotics Cell
Representational Image
Mumbai: Woman Possessing Drugs Worth Rs 1.10 Crore Nabbed By Anti Narcotics Cell
outlookindia.com
2020-12-12T16:32:40+05:30
Also read

A 25-year-old woman was arrested by the Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Mumbai allegedly after being found in possession of 1.105 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1.10 crore in the illicit market, an official said on Saturday.

She was held by the ANC's Bandra unit in a trap set up on Shaida Road in Dongri on Friday evening, the official added.

"At the time, we found 60 grams of mephedrone on her. After questioning her, we raided her house and recovered another 1.045 kilograms of the drug as well as Rs 8.78 lakh in cash. She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Watch: Eight Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Telangana

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai Drugs and Narcotics National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos