June 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mumbai Woman Jumps From 12th Floor Home With Son, Neighbour Arrested

Mumbai Woman Jumps From 12th Floor Home With Son, Neighbour Arrested

A suicide note claims the people in a flat on the 11th floor were constantly complaining against her, mainly over noise emanating from her 12th floor flat.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:08 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mumbai Woman Jumps From 12th Floor Home With Son, Neighbour Arrested
Based on the suicide note, which names three people, a 33-year-old pilot with an international airline has been arrested for abetment to suicide.
Representational Image
Mumbai Woman Jumps From 12th Floor Home With Son, Neighbour Arrested
outlookindia.com
2021-06-23T14:08:11+05:30

A day after a woman in Mumbai's Saki Naka area in Chandivali jumped to her death after pushing her son off the 12th floor of a highrise, the police arrested her neighbor, a pilot who stayed in the same building, for abetment to suicide

The police said that Reshma Trenchil had thrown her son Garud (10) from the 12 floor of Tulipia building, where she has a flat, and then jumped to death on Monday.

"A suicide note we have found claims the people in a flat on the 11th floor were constantly complaining against her, mainly over noise emanating from her 12th floor flat, to the housing society management as well as local police station," the official said.

Based on the suicide note, which names three people, a 33-year-old pilot with an international airline has been arrested for abetment to suicide, the official informed.

 (PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Will This New Vaccine Be The Game-Changer And Prevent Future Pandemics?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Maharashtra Suicides The Indian Woman National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos