Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mumbai Police Urge People To Avoid Visiting Public Places, Imposes Section 144

Mumbai police request people not to visit beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks and similar public places between 5 pm to 5 am daily till January 15.

Mumbai Police Urge People To Avoid Visiting Public Places, Imposes Section 144
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Mumbai Police Urge People To Avoid Visiting Public Places, Imposes Section 144
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T14:34:35+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 2:34 pm

In view of the surge in Covid-19 situation, Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15.

DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force from 1 pm on Friday and will remain in force till January 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

"The city continues to be threatened with Covid-19 pandemic in light of the increase in cases and emergence of the new Omicron variant," the order said.

The prohibitory order was issued to prevent danger to human life, health and safety and to curb transmission of the virus, it added.

Tags

PTI Mumbai Mumbai Police COVID-19 Section 144 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

New Year's Eve Ruined By Omicron, People Hope For Better 2022

New Year's Eve Ruined By Omicron, People Hope For Better 2022

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Konyaks Shocked To See Security Forces As Part Of Investigation Team

Centre asks 19 states, UTs to ramp up Covid testing to identify cases, restrict spread

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For ‘Missing’ Covid-19 Vaccination 2021 Target

A Classical Music Festival Inspired By Glorious Era Of Overnight Dussehra Concerts In Patna

2021 Mon Killings Shattered Dream Of Peaceful Nagaland

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University In Meerut 

Kashmir: NIA Arrests Man For ‘Radicalising’ Youth To Join Terror Ranks

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH | 182 Terrorists Killed In 100 Successful Ops In J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

NEWSFLASH | 182 Terrorists Killed In 100 Successful Ops In J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

2021: As Nagaland Mourns Mon Killings, Aspiration For Normalcy Stays A Distant Dream

2021: As Nagaland Mourns Mon Killings, Aspiration For Normalcy Stays A Distant Dream

Provide Funds To Delhi Municipal Corporations As Well: Sisodia To Centre

Provide Funds To Delhi Municipal Corporations As Well: Sisodia To Centre

Haryana's Economy Better Than Delhi's, They Have Spoiled Their Economy Through Freebies: Khattar

Haryana's Economy Better Than Delhi's, They Have Spoiled Their Economy Through Freebies: Khattar

Read More from Outlook

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid / After years of speaking out against the politics of riots, hate and division, I was entering hail with a slip in hand that said ‘Delhi danga’ as charges.

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement