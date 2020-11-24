Mumbai Police File Charge Sheet In Fake TRP Scam

November 24, 2020
Corona
The crime branch so far arrested 12 persons, including Republic TV's distribution head, in connection with the case.

PTI 24 November 2020
Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh
PTI
Also read

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in a court here in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam.

The charge sheet was submitted before a magistrate's court by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), which is conducting a probe into the case, an official said.

The crime branch so far arrested 12 persons, including Republic TV's distribution head, in connection with the case.

The fake TRP scam came to light last month when the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

Hansa had been tasked with installing barometers, which record viewership data (which channel has been watched and for how long) at sample households.

TRP is important as advertising revenue of channels depends on it.

