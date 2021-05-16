Mumbai: Police Arrest Three Men For Gang-Raping 'Friend'

Three men were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old woman at Bandstand in Bandra, officials said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 11 pm. The accused were ‘friends’ of the victim and they had invited her to meet them at the popular recreational area, an official said.

The incident came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to her sister.

According to the police, the three accused took the woman “to the rocks along the coast and raped her taking turns. They then left her home.”

"After a complaint was filed at Shivaji Nagar police station in Govandi, the three persons were arrested under section 376D of IPC for gang-rape. They have been remanded in police custody till Wednesday. Further probe in the incident is underway," an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

