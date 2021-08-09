Mumbai Man Kills Roommate, Dumps Body And Then Sleeps After Cleaning Room

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man in Mumbai was held after he allegedly killed his roommate, dumped his body and then went back to sleep after cleaning the room.

The incident occurred in Dabha area here in Maharashtra on Saturday night. The accused, Devansh Waghode, allegedly killed his 35-year-old roommate, Raju Nandeshwar following an argument.

Waghode, who shared a rented room with the deceased, allegedly stabbed Nandeshwar in his head using a sharp object, killing him on the spot.

He then dumped the body on an open plot, cleaned the room and slept, the official said.

Both Nandeshwar and Waghode work as car mechanics in a garage.

The incident came to light after some locals spotted a body lying on the ground near the room.

Waghode was booked on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code, he added.



(With inputs from PTI)

