Mumbai: FIR Against Param Bir Singh, 26 Others, Based On Cop’s Complaint

April 29, 2021
Poshan
Police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge in his complaint had made a series of allegations of corruption against Param Bir Singh and other officers

Outlook Web Bureau 29 April 2021
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh
File photo
An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, DCP Parag Manere and 31 other police personnel based on a complaint given by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge two days back. A total of 27 sections have been applied against the accused persons.

The FIR has been registered at Akola in Vidarbha against Singh, DCP Parag Manere and 26 other policemen.

Police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge in his complaint had made a series of allegations of corruption against Singh and other officers, in the period when the former Mumbai CP was posted with the Thane police.

Ghadge who was posted in Thane police commissionerate during 2015-2018 has alleged that during his tenure, several officers there under Singh had indulged in various acts of corruption. He also claimed that Singh had asked him to not charge-sheet certain individuals against whom FIRs had been registered.

The city Kotwali police in Akola registered the FIR against the police personnel under various sections ranging from criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.

Akola police filed a Zero FIR (mode of lodging FIR in any police station irrespective of the offence committed in that area or any other area) at the Kotwali police station and it has been transferred to the Thane city police, the official told PTI.

Ghadge, who is now posted in the Akola police control room, had also alleged that after he refused to obey Singh's instructions, five FIRs were registered against him and he was suspended.

With PTI inputs

