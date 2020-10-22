October 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mumbai Doctor Booked For Threatening, Raping Colleague Repeatedly

Mumbai Doctor Booked For Threatening, Raping Colleague Repeatedly

A 26-year-old victim lodged a complaint against her colleague for threatening and sexually assaulting her for nearly a year.

PTI 22 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mumbai Doctor Booked For Threatening, Raping Colleague Repeatedly
Representational Image
Mumbai Doctor Booked For Threatening, Raping Colleague Repeatedly
File photo
Mumbai Doctor Booked For Threatening, Raping Colleague Repeatedly
outlookindia.com
2020-10-22T14:23:01+05:30

An offence has been registered against a 31-year-old doctor from a hospital in central Mumbai for allegedly raping his colleague repeatedly by threatening to make her video viral on social media, police said on Thursday.

As per the complaint lodged by the 26-year-old victim on Monday, her colleague touched her inappropriately and repeatedly raped her for nearly a year after threatening to make her video viral on social media, an official said.

The abuse took place between November 2019 and October this year and the accused also allegedly issued threats to the victim's husband, the official said.

An offence under sections 354 (assault), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered at Byculla police station and further probe is underway, he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi Riots 2020: Court Says AAP’s Former Councillor Tahir Hussain Used Political Clout, Fanned Communal Violence

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai Maharashtra Rape Doctors Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos