March 30, 2021
Poshan
Watch: 5 Men Made To Do 'Murga Walk' For Trying To Enter Sea In Mumbai

The matter is being probed by senior officers and necessary action will be taken, the official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2021
Grab
outlookindia.com
2021-03-30T14:21:49+05:30

The Mumbai police on Tuesday punished at least five men and asked to do the ‘murga walk’ for allegedly trying to enter the sea at Marine Drive.

The incident took place on the promenade by the sea, where a group of men tried to enter the water, an official said.

A team of police personnel on patrolling duty at the sea face asked the men to do the "murga walk" (chicken walk) as punishment, he said, adding that the men were allowed to go after a warning about safety.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media with a mention that the men had been punished for not wearing masks.

Replying to the video on Twitter, the Mumbai police through their official handle said, "There is a legal provision for action on every violation and that's the only punitive action that can be taken."

Meanwhile, senior inspector Vishwanath Kolekar of Marine Drive police station clarified that the men were punished for trying to enter the water from the promenade and endangering themselves and not for violating the mask rule.

With PTI inputs

