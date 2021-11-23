Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mullaperiyar Dam: TN Opens One Shutter Due To Rising Water Levels

The water level in the Mullaperiyar reservoir at 8.00 AM had reached 141.40 feet following heavy rains.

Mullaperiyar Dam: TN Opens One Shutter Due To Rising Water Levels
Fiel photo of the Mullaperiyar dam | File Photo

Trending

Mullaperiyar Dam: TN Opens One Shutter Due To Rising Water Levels
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T10:10:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 10:10 am

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday morning opened one shutter of Mullaperiyar dam due to rising water levels in the reservoir following heavy rains , the idukki district administration said.

Tamil Nadu had announced it would be raising the shutter at 8.00 AM by 30 centimetre to release 397 cusecs of water, a release by the Idukki District administration said and asked residents on both sides of the Periyar to be vigilant.

The water level in the reservoir at 8.00 AM had reached 141.40 feet.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Idukki Tamil Nadu Barrage/Dam National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Congress Leader Kirti Azad May Join Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee In Delhi

Congress Leader Kirti Azad May Join Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee In Delhi

Covid-19 Update: India Registers 7,597 New Coronavirus Cases, Lowest In 543 Days

Ramayan Express: Saffron Attire Upsets Seers, IRCTC Withdraws Dress Code

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Kerala Ice Cream Ball Blast Leaves 12-Year-Old Injured, Second Such Blast This Year In Kannur

AAP Promises Rs 1,000 Cash To Every Woman In Punjab If Voted To Power In Upcoming Polls

BJP Wants To Know Who Is To Blame For Bypoll Loss In Himachal Pradesh, Cadres Or Leaders

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Lion Killed By Speeding Car In Gujarat, Third Big Cat Death Due To Road Accident In Gir Area This Year

Lion Killed By Speeding Car In Gujarat, Third Big Cat Death Due To Road Accident In Gir Area This Year

18 Lakh West Bengal Residents Who Got First Covid-Vaccine Dose Have Not Turned Up For Second Jab

18 Lakh West Bengal Residents Who Got First Covid-Vaccine Dose Have Not Turned Up For Second Jab

Andhra Pradesh To Repeal 'Three Capitals' Act After 700 Days Of Protests By Farmers, Here's What It Means

Andhra Pradesh To Repeal 'Three Capitals' Act After 700 Days Of Protests By Farmers, Here's What It Means

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

Read More from Outlook

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Meghna Maiti / A plethora of lending apps has flooded the market. Most of these apps used to cheat innocent people, are available on several app stores for Android users in the country.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Prateek Sur / Emmy-nominated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke to Outlook about how he doesn’t have any friends in the film industry and that’s why he doesn’t find it difficult to say ‘No’ to films.

Advertisement