Mullaperiyar Dam: TN Opens One Shutter Due To Rising Water Levels

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday morning opened one shutter of Mullaperiyar dam due to rising water levels in the reservoir following heavy rains , the idukki district administration said.

Tamil Nadu had announced it would be raising the shutter at 8.00 AM by 30 centimetre to release 397 cusecs of water, a release by the Idukki District administration said and asked residents on both sides of the Periyar to be vigilant.



The water level in the reservoir at 8.00 AM had reached 141.40 feet.

(With PTI inputs)