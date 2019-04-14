<em>Muft Mei Le Lo 15 lakh, Achche Din Aur Jumla</em>: Lalu Prasad Yadav Mocks PM Modi Via Dubsmash Video

﻿
Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lalu Prasad Yadav shared the 17-second video on Twitter on Saturday, captioning it 'take for free Rs 15 lakh, good days and campaign rhetoric'.

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in dubsmah video
Screengrab: Twitter/laluprasadrjd
As the contest for Lok Sabha elections heats up after the first round of polling, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav shared an old dubsmash video of himself mouthing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words promising "achche din" back in 2014.

Mocking the Prime Minister, Yadav shared the 17-second video on Twitter on Saturday, captioning it "Muft mei le lo 15 lakh, achche din aur jumla" which roughly translates to "Take for free Rs 15 lakh, good days and campaign rhetoric".

Modi's voice saying "Every Indian will get Rs 15-20 lakh" is vividly audible in the video in which Lalu Prasad is seen lip-syncing clad in a grey t-shirt.

The video, that has already gathered 1,600 comments, 2,500 re-tweets and 12,000 likes on Twitter, is aimed at reminding the people about Modi's 2014 promises of ushering better days and providing financial benefits to the people if his party was voted to power.

Since then, the opposition has not missed any opportunity to taunt Modi, accusing him of failing to keep his words inspite of being elected as the Prime Minister of the nation.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections commenced with much enthusiasm on April 11, spreading across 91 constituencies in 20 states and Union Territories.

IANS

