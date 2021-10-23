Mudslide Leaves Three Nomads Dead In J&K’s Pulwama

Three people have been killed after a mudslide triggered by incessant rains hit their shelter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district of J&K, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased included two women, who were nomads hailing from Reasi district in Jammu division.

Officials said a tent of the nomads was buried under the mudslide in Noorpora area of Tral in south Kashmir, due to heavy rainfall.



The officials said one person was rescued in a critical condition, the other three died in the incident. Further details are awaited, the officials added. (With PTI inputs)