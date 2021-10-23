Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Mudslide Leaves Three Nomads Dead In J&K's Pulwama

The nomad shelter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama came under a mudslide, leaving three people dead.

Mudslide kills three people in J&K. (File photo-Representational image)

2021-10-23T15:01:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 3:01 pm

Three people have been killed after a mudslide triggered by incessant rains hit their shelter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district of J&K, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased included two women, who were nomads hailing from Reasi district in Jammu division.

Officials said a tent of the nomads was buried under the mudslide in Noorpora area of Tral in south Kashmir, due to heavy rainfall.


The officials said one person was rescued in a critical condition, the other three died in the incident. Further details are awaited, the officials added. (With PTI inputs)

Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Rains Mudslide Nomad
