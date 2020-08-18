MP Govt Jobs To Be Reserved For State Citizens Only, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that his government has decided to take steps to reserve government jobs only for the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said the legal changes regarding the reservation of government jobs for Madhya Pradesh citizens will be introduced soon.

"The state government has taken an important decision that government jobs will be given to youths of Madhya Pradesh. We are making necessary legal provisions for this. Resources of Madhya Pradesh are meant for children of the state," Chouhan said in a video statement.

He, however, did not elaborateabout the proposed legal provisions.

Earlier, in his Independence Day speech, Chouhan had said preference would be given to locals in government jobs.

He had also said his government will devise a mechanism to ensure employment to youths on the basis of their marksheets of classes 10 and 12.

Earlier, the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government had also announced to reserve 70 per cent of jobs in industrial units for locals.