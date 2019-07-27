Mother, Daughter Found Murdered At Residence In Patna With Throats Slit

﻿
The bodies of 45-year-old Seema Devi, and her 23-year-old daughter were found in two separate rooms of their house by former's son Rishi.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 July 2019
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
outlookindia.com
2019-07-27T18:10:59+0530

A mother and daughter were found murdered in their house in Danapur area of Patna on Saturday morning.

The police said: "The bodies of 45-year-old Seema Devi and her 23-year-old daughter were found in two separate rooms of their house by Seema Devi's son Rishi. Their throats had been slit."

Rishi had come home from Ranchi where he works in a bank. On seeing the bodies he informed the police.

Patna Superintendent of Police Abhinav Kumar said: "The case is being investigated. CCTV installed in the area is being examined for possible clues."

(IANS)

