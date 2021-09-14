'TMC Trying To Kill Me', Says BJP MP As More Bombs Explode Outside His Home In West Bengal

More bombs exploded outside BJP leader Arjun Singh's home in residence on Tuesday, barely a week after a similar incident in which miscreants hurled bombs at the MP's residence.

Singh, who lives in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was trying to kill him following the attack.

As per reports, explosions went off at an empty plot of land outside of Singh's residence on Tuesday morning at 9.10 am. The patch was located about 200 metres from Singh's Bhatpara residence. The matter is currently being investigated by police and officers have reached the areas.

This is the second such incident in the past few days. The NIA on Monday took over the probe into the incident on September 8, which left the gate at the BJP MP's residence partially damaged.

Singh alleged that it was an attack planned by the Trinamool Congress to kill him, his family members and people close to him.

"This is nothing but a planned attack. The TMC is behind this... they are trying to kill me and my people. It's goondaraaj (lawlessness) in Bengal," Singh claimed.

The TMC's North 24 Parganas president, Partha Bhowmick, rubbished the allegations and said that the BJP MP was in some way or the other responsible for the explosions outside his home.

(With inputs from PTI)