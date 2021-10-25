Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Money Laundering: ED Attaches Rs 6.84-Cr Worth Assets Of Ex-Bhagalpur ADM Jayshree Thakur

The ED case is based on a 2013 FIR against JayshreeThakur and her family members for acquiring disproportionate assets through corrupt and illegal means, by abusing her position as a public servant.

Money Laundering: ED Attaches Rs 6.84-Cr Worth Assets Of Ex-Bhagalpur ADM Jayshree Thakur
The ED said its investigation found that Jayshree Thakur, while being posted in different capacities under Bihar government, amassed disproportionate assets of Rs 13,98,38,213 through corrupt practices and misuse of her official capacity. | File- Representational Image

Trending

Money Laundering: ED Attaches Rs 6.84-Cr Worth Assets Of Ex-Bhagalpur ADM Jayshree Thakur
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T16:16:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 4:16 pm

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth over Rs 6.84 crore in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged disproportionate assets case against a former ADM of Bihar's Bhagalpur and her family, officials said Monday.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) attaching 15 plots, a flat worth over Rs 1.53 crore, deposits of Rs 5,05,02,511 kept in 42 bank accounts and "surrender value" of 12 different insurance policies worth Rs 26,00,123.39 of Jayshree Thakur and her family members, the ED said in a statement.

The ED case of money laundering is based on a 2013 FIR of Bihar Police against Thakur and her family members for “acquiring disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 13,98,38,213 through corrupt and illegal means, by abusing her position as a public servant”.

The ED said its investigation found that “during the period 12.01.1987 to 30.06.2013, Jayshree Thakur, while being posted and functioning in different capacities and different posts under Bihar government, amassed disproportionate assets of Rs 13,98,38,213 through corrupt practices and misuse of her official capacity”.

The disproportionate assets were amassed in the form of “movable and immovable properties in her name as well as in the name of her husband Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, son Rishikesh Chaudhary and daughter Rajshree Chaudhary”.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bihar Enforcement Directorate Money laundering National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Extension Of BSF’s Jurisdiction Interference In Country’s Federal Structure: Mamata Banerjee

Extension Of BSF’s Jurisdiction Interference In Country’s Federal Structure: Mamata Banerjee

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

NSA Ajit Doval To Address 'Pune Dialogue On National Security'

Congress Accuses Facebook Of Influencing Elections In India, Seeks JPC Probe

Amit Shah Snubs Farooq Abdullah For Advocating Talks With Pakistan; Says Will Instead Talk To J&K’s Youth

PM Modi Launches Pan India Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission From Varanasi

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Advertisement

More from India

Zika Virus: Govt Sends High-Level Team To Kanpur After UP Logs First Case

Zika Virus: Govt Sends High-Level Team To Kanpur After UP Logs First Case

Class 10 Students With A-Plus Grades To Get Seats In Courses They Pick: Kerala Education Minister

Class 10 Students With A-Plus Grades To Get Seats In Courses They Pick: Kerala Education Minister

UP Govt Advert Claims State Has Most Medical Colleges, NMC Website Disagrees

UP Govt Advert Claims State Has Most Medical Colleges, NMC Website Disagrees

Counselling Of NEET-PG Applicants Not To Begin Before SC Verdict On OBC, EWS Quota

Counselling Of NEET-PG Applicants Not To Begin Before SC Verdict On OBC, EWS Quota

Read More from Outlook

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

Varun Grover / When we say we’re standing in solidarity with someone, we’re really standing up for our own ideals, values, peace and truth, writes comic-poet Varun Grover.

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

Vikas Pathak / The challenge Congress faces at present is it has to fight not just internal dissidence and the BJP but deal with anti-BJP regional parties, who are no longer seeing it as a viable ally.

Manchester United, Adani Group Eye New IPL Teams, BCCI Announcement Soon

Manchester United, Adani Group Eye New IPL Teams, BCCI Announcement Soon

Soumitra Bose / The Board of Control for Cricket in India will today name the owners of two new Indian Premier League teams to play from 2022.

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

Outlook Correspondent / The development takes place three days ahead West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s maiden visit to Goa.

Advertisement