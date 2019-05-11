Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that among a number of people he learns from is also the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi.

In an interview with NDTV's Ravish Kumar, a smiling Rahul took a swipe at the prime minister, saying, Modi showed him how not to run a country.

"Narendra Modi-Ji has shown me how not to run a country. If you run the country without listening to what its people have to say, then the country will not function properly," he said.

Rahul once again acknowledged there was no match to Modi's "communication skills."

When asked if there was any problem between him and BSP supremo Mayawati, Rahul said she was a national symbol and he loved her.

"Mayawati is a national symbol. She may not be from our party, she is from the BSP. But she has given a message to the country. I respect her, love her. Sure we have a political fight and we fight for the ideology of the Congress... (but) I respect her contribution to the country," Rahul told the channel.

During the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Rahul and Mayawati have often traded barbs after the Congress and the SP-BSP-RLD failed to forge an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.