Modi Lives For The Camera: Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At PM

﻿
The Congress chief also tagged a news report saying that the sanitation staff went back to their routine job of cleaning after their moment of fame with Modi.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-03-05T20:32:58+0530

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "lives for the camera" and accused him of ignoring the problems of the sanitation staff in Prayagraj, where he washed their feet during the Kumbh Mela.

"Narendra Modi lives for the camera. Once the cameras were shut, the prime minister did not even hear the problems of the sanitation staff," Gandhi said in a Facebook post along with Modi's picture washing the feet of sanitation workers at the Kumbh Mela.

"He made it an event and then left for another event," the Gandhi scion said.

The Congress chief also tagged a news report saying that the sanitation staff went back to their routine job of cleaning after their moment of fame with Modi.

On February 24, Modi had taken a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj and interacted with sanitation workers who ensured cleanliness at the congregation which concluded on Monday.

The prime minister had described them as "real karm yogis" and washed their feet.

PTI

