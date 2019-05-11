Modi Like A Bride, Does Less Work But Jangles Her Bangles More, Says Navjot Sidhu

Termed "motormouth" and "funny man", Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's comment comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "dulhan" (bride) "jangling her bangles" fetched a "strong condemnation" from the National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma for the sexist comment.

Sidhu, who is popular for his jokes and was a big draw on the Kapil Sharma comedy show, also called Modi "liar-in-chief, divider-in-chief and business manager of Ambani and Adani", referring to TIME magazine's latest cover on the Prime Minister.

"Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein (Modi ji is like the new bride who clangs her bangles loudly to make neighbours think she is working hard, but actually rolls less chappatis. This is the reality of the Modi government's work)," Sidhu said addressing media in Indore.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted her condemnation of the Congress leader, saying it portrayed the misogyny of the cricketer-turned-politician.

Sidhu also said the Prime Minister does not talk about important issues like women's security, education, hunger index, farmers issues.

"I raise issues against the Prime Minister so that the future generation do not point fingers at us claiming that we did not do anything when the BJP was looting the country. I have given statements against the Prime Minister in six press conferences. I have also raised many issues, but he did not even address a single issue. Moreover, if one looks closely, he does not talk about women security, educations, Hunger Index, farmers in his rallies," he said.

With reference to TIME magazine's latest cover, Sidhu accused Modi of being a liar, " I call him (Narendra Modi) Liar-in-Chief, Divider-in-Chief and Business Manager of Ambani and Adani," he said.

Sidhu was barred from campaigning by the Election Commission for 72 hours last month for allegedly asking Muslims in Bihar against splitting their votes. He was served another notice by the poll body on Friday for his remarks against the Prime Minister.

