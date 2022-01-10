Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mizoram Logs 518 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Fresh Fatalities

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally soared to 1,46,045 on Monday as 518 more people tested positive for the infection, 385 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Mizoram Logs 518 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Fresh Fatalities

Trending

Mizoram Logs 518 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Fresh Fatalities
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T13:33:22+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 1:33 pm

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll rose to 561 as three more patients, including a Myanmarese, succumbed to the infection, it said.


The single-day positivity rate stood at 19.23 per cent as the new cases were detected from 2,694 samples.


Champhai district reported the highest number of new cases at 216, followed by Aizawl (110) and Mamit (108), it said.

Related Stories

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness


The state now has 4,612 active cases, while 1,40,872 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 270 in the last 24 hours.


The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stood at 96.45 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.38 per cent. The state has thus far tested over 15.40 lakh samples for COVID-19.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan


State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that more than 7.46 lakh people including 13,775 teenagers have been vaccinated till Saturday.


Of the 7.46 lakh people, 5.94 lakh have been fully vaccinated, she added.

-With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mizoram National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

SC Agrees To Hear PIL On Alleged Hate Speeches Made At ‘Dharam Sansad’ At Haridwar

SC Agrees To Hear PIL On Alleged Hate Speeches Made At ‘Dharam Sansad’ At Haridwar

Delhi Starts Administering Booster Doses, Over 3 Lakh Eligible

'What Kind Of Petition Is This?' Court Junks Plea Accusing China Of Using Covid-19 As Bio-Weapon

PM Modi Security Lapse: SC Proposes Panel Led By Ex-Judge To Probe Matter

Odisha Registers 4,829 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Jharkhand: Prime Accused In Stoning, Burning Of BJP Worker Arrested

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 1.79 Lakh Cases In Single Day, Highest Surge Since May

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC Agrees To Hear Plea Against Hate Speech

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Booster Dose | No Mix-And-Match, Walk-In Allowed: All You Need To Know

Covid-19 Booster Dose | No Mix-And-Match, Walk-In Allowed: All You Need To Know

Covid-19 Surge: 300 Delhi Police Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 Surge: 300 Delhi Police Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

India To Start Administering Precautionary Covid Doses From Tomorrow

India To Start Administering Precautionary Covid Doses From Tomorrow

Read More from Outlook

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Nishant / From the increased cost of compliance to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about the policy around data localisation in the country

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Novak Djokovic Arrested After Winning Court Battle In Australia Over Visa Cancellation

Novak Djokovic Arrested After Winning Court Battle In Australia Over Visa Cancellation

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement