Miscreants Attack Odisha Cong Chief Niranjan Patnaik's Car In Keonjhar District

A group of miscreants attacked Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik's car in Keonjhar district, police said on Sunday.

The attack incident occurred near Kashipur under Keonjhar Town Police Station limits, they said.

According to police, the veteran Congress leader was in the car when the miscreants attacked it, adding that he was not hurt.

A complaint has been registered and the investigation is underway.

With PTI Inputs

