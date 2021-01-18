January 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Miscreants Attack Odisha Cong Chief Niranjan Patnaik's Car In Keonjhar District

Miscreants Attack Odisha Cong Chief Niranjan Patnaik's Car In Keonjhar District

The veteran Congress leader was in the car when the miscreants attacked it, however he left unhurt, said police

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Miscreants Attack Odisha Cong Chief Niranjan Patnaik's Car In Keonjhar District
Representational Image
Miscreants Attack Odisha Cong Chief Niranjan Patnaik's Car In Keonjhar District
outlookindia.com
2021-01-18T08:37:47+05:30

A group of miscreants attacked Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik's car in Keonjhar district, police said on Sunday.

The attack incident occurred near Kashipur under Keonjhar Town Police Station limits, they said.

According to police, the veteran Congress leader was in the car when the miscreants attacked it, adding that he was not hurt.

A complaint has been registered and the investigation is underway.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Editors Of Manipur-Based News Portal Charged Under UAPA: Reports

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Naveen Patnaik Odisha Mobs - Violence National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos