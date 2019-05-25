In a speech that lasted over an hour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sent an inclusive message to the country's minorities, saying they had been made to live in fear by those who believed in vote-bank politics and it was time for this "deception" to end.

"The BJP-led government has to end this deception and take everyone along," he said, adding "we have to take even those along who didn't vote for us."

He accused the opposition parties of keeping the minorities confused and frightened, instead of working on the improvement of education and health among them.

Modi also said that poor people of this country have been cheated.

"We have worked for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', now we have to strive for 'Sabka Vishwas'.

"The ones who vote for us, are a part of us. The ones who don't, are also a part of us," he said, stressing that no one must be left behind and there should be no discrimination.

Modi said the new MPs must exercise restraint in speaking to journalists in the national capital, adding they must also make an effort to shun VIP culture and stand in the queue wherever and whenever required.

"Unwanted statements, made for publicity, often trouble us," he said, addressing the newly elected MPs.

Modi said there was a pro-incumbency wave in the country, adding that the trust was not just between the people and government, but also among the public at large.

"This is also the first time in independent India that such a large number of women MPs have been elected to the parliament," he said, adding that it could happen only due to their own power.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unanimously elected the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Prakash Singh Badal proposed his name.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray endorsed PM Modi's name and extended the support for their respective parties.

BJP President Amit Shah also welcomed all the elected members to the NDA meeting and thanked them for unanimously choosing Narendra Modi as the new Prime Minister of the country.