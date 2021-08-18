August 18, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Govt Promises All Kinds Of Help To The Afghan Students Studying In The State: K'taka Home Minister

Govt Promises All Kinds Of Help To The Afghan Students Studying In The State: K'taka Home Minister

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the students studying in Karnataka grew desperate, fearing for the safety of their relatives back home.

Outlook Web Desk 18 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:28 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Govt Promises All Kinds Of Help To The Afghan Students Studying In The State: K'taka Home Minister
'The state government will interact with the Union Government relating to any issues on extending Visa of the Afghan students residing in Karnataka', said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra
Facebook
Govt Promises All Kinds Of Help To The Afghan Students Studying In The State: K'taka Home Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-08-18T17:28:42+05:30

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday promised the Afghan students studying in the state all necessary assistance following the political developments in their country. He assured them of taking all the required steps to address their grievances.

"The state government will extend all help to those of the students from Afghanistan, studying in Karnataka, in addressing their grievances arising out of the strife, if any, in their nation," Jnanendra told reporters here.

He noted that there are about 300 Afghan nationals, including students presently residing in the state.

"The state government will interact with the Union Government relating to any issues on extending Visa of the Afghan students residing in Karnataka", the minister said.

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the students studying in Karnataka grew desperate, fearing for the safety of their relatives back home. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

How A Line On A Map Broke Cut Through Bengal 74 Years Ago

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Bengaluru Karnataka Government Karnataka Home Minister Afghan Students Taliban Takeover Afghanistan National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos