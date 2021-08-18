Govt Promises All Kinds Of Help To The Afghan Students Studying In The State: K'taka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday promised the Afghan students studying in the state all necessary assistance following the political developments in their country. He assured them of taking all the required steps to address their grievances.

"The state government will extend all help to those of the students from Afghanistan, studying in Karnataka, in addressing their grievances arising out of the strife, if any, in their nation," Jnanendra told reporters here.

He noted that there are about 300 Afghan nationals, including students presently residing in the state.

"The state government will interact with the Union Government relating to any issues on extending Visa of the Afghan students residing in Karnataka", the minister said.

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the students studying in Karnataka grew desperate, fearing for the safety of their relatives back home.

(With PTI Inputs)

