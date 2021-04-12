April 12, 2021
Poshan
Mindtree Co-Founder Subroto Bagchi, Wife Susmita To Donate Rs 340 Crore For Cancer Hospital

With this pledge, Subroto Bagchi, Wife Susmita hope to transform Odisha into a leading cancer research and treatment centre.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2021
Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi and his wife Susmita
Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi and his wife Susmita have pledged to donate Rs 340 crore to build a world-class Cancer Hospital and Research Centre along with a palliative care unit in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

With this pledge, Bagchi hopes to transform Odisha into a leading cancer research and treatment centre.

The Naveen Patnaik led Odisha government have approved the projects and will allocate 20 acres of land each for the Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Institute and the Bagchi- Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre at the Infocity-Il in Bhubaneswar.

According to Odisha TV, the cancer hospital will be operational with 250 beds by 2024. 25 per cent of the beds will be set aside for free treatment and 25 per cent more will be used for treatment under government schemes.

All the 100 beds in the Palliative care centre will be utilised for free treatment. Set up by the Karunashraya Hospice Trusts, local doctors, support staff will be trained to provide proper service to patients.

