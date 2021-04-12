Mindtree Co-Founder Subroto Bagchi, Wife Susmita To Donate Rs 340 Crore For Cancer Hospital

Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi and his wife Susmita have pledged to donate Rs 340 crore to build a world-class Cancer Hospital and Research Centre along with a palliative care unit in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

With this pledge, Bagchi hopes to transform Odisha into a leading cancer research and treatment centre.

Susmita & I will donate 340 crores to bring @karunashraya to set up a world class palliative care unit & @shankaracancer for a cutting-edge cancer hospital. Deeply grateful @CMO_Odisha for the shared vision & support. Odisha will soon emerge as a leading oncology player in India. — Subroto Bagchi (@skilledinodisha) April 12, 2021

The Naveen Patnaik led Odisha government have approved the projects and will allocate 20 acres of land each for the Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Institute and the Bagchi- Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre at the Infocity-Il in Bhubaneswar.

According to Odisha TV, the cancer hospital will be operational with 250 beds by 2024. 25 per cent of the beds will be set aside for free treatment and 25 per cent more will be used for treatment under government schemes.

All the 100 beds in the Palliative care centre will be utilised for free treatment. Set up by the Karunashraya Hospice Trusts, local doctors, support staff will be trained to provide proper service to patients.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine