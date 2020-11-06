November 06, 2020
Corona
Militant Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama

PTI 06 November 2020
Representational Image/PTI
2020-11-06T08:51:47+05:30

A militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Lalpora area of Pampore in south Kashmir district on Thursday, following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the search operation was going on, militants fired indiscriminately, resulting in injuries to two persons.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the official added. 

The security forces maintained a tight cordon of the area throughout the night and in the exchange of firing on Friday morning, one militant was killed, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, the official said, adding that the operation is underway.

