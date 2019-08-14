﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Mika Singh Banned By All India Cine Workers Association For Performing In Pakistan

Mika Singh Banned By All India Cine Workers Association For Performing In Pakistan

The event in Pakistan, where Mika Singh performed, was organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Mika Singh Banned By All India Cine Workers Association For Performing In Pakistan
Bollywood singer Mika Singh.
Mika Singh Banned By All India Cine Workers Association For Performing In Pakistan
outlookindia.com
2019-08-14T09:38:48+0530

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Tuesday banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

The event in Pakistan was organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative.

"AICWA takes a stand of boycotting all his association with movie production houses, music companies and online music content providers," AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta stated in a statement on Tuesday.

The film body further put an unconditional ban on the singer and boycotted him from all the movies and music contracts with the entertainment companies.

"AICWA will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law," the statement added.

"When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation's pride," the film association said.

The association also sought the intervention of Information and Broadcasting ministry in the matter.

(ANI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mika Singh New Delhi National
Next Story : Manchester City Escape Transfer Ban For Breaching FIFA Regulations
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters