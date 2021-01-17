MGR Lives In People's Hearts: PM Modi Pays Tribute To AIADMK Founder

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran on his birth anniversary, adulating the leader's widespread efforts in the domains of politics and films.

He also hailed his initiatives to alleviate poverty and bolster women empowerment.

"Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected," PM Modi tweeted.

Born in 1917, MGR, as he became popularly known, was a Tamil film superstar who joined the C N Annadurai-led DMK and rose to be one of its popular faces. He formed his own party in 1972 following differences with M Karunanidhi, the then DMK chief after Annadurai's death.

"During his CM tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti," the Prime Minister said.

As chief minister for over 10 years after leading his party to victory for three consecutive terms till his death in 1987, MGR is credited with popularising several welfare programmes, including mid-day meal scheme, in the state.

The southern state is likely to have assembly polls in May with the two Dravidian parties being seen as the main contenders for power. The BJP had tied up with the ruling AIADMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

With PTI inputs

