Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Addition Of A New District To State

With the formation of the new district, Mairang is now a sub-division under West Khasi Hills.

Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Addition Of A New District To State
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Addition Of A New District To State
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T08:29:20+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 8:29 am

The state of Meghalaya is set to. get a new district after the Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to upgrade the Mairang civil sub-division to a full-fledged district. The new district will be called the Eastern West Khasi Hills district, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

With the formation of the new district, Mairang is now a sub-division under West Khasi Hills.

"Proposal to upgrade the Mairang Civil Sub-Division to a full-fledged district has been approved by the Cabinet today. Happy to announce that the new district will be named Eastern West Khasi Hills and will be inaugurated on 10th Nov 2021," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Twitter.

Related Stories

Meghalaya Decides To Relocate 'Illegal Settlers' Of Shillong's Punjabi Lane

Asked about the expenditure for the new district, Tynsong said the government has instructed the department concerned to work out all details, and this will be reflected in the state budget next year.

The creation of the new district will ensure that administration will remain closer to the people besides implementation of various schemes will also be more effective, he added.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Meghalaya National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Delhi Choking: Crackers May Have Increased Pollution About 3.5 Times On Diwali Night, Says SAFAR Chief

Indian Navy's Goa Maritime Conclave To Commence From Sunday: All You Need To Know

Covid-19: 8 Spots Declared Micro Containment Zones In Srinagar As Cases Surge In J&K

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help

Bharat Biotech’s US Partner Seeks Approval For Use Of Covaxin In Children

UGC-NET Exams To Take Place Between November 20 And December 5: National Testing Agency

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Aryan Khan Drugs Case: All You Need To Know

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from India

Obituary | On Subrata Mukherjee, Mamata’s Political Guru-Turned-Follower

Obituary | On Subrata Mukherjee, Mamata’s Political Guru-Turned-Follower

Navjot Singh Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Congress' Punjab President Post, Here's The Catch

Navjot Singh Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Congress' Punjab President Post, Here's The Catch

Kerala Man Orders Passport Cover Online, Discovers Actual Passport Inside

Kerala Man Orders Passport Cover Online, Discovers Actual Passport Inside

Watch: Shocking Footage Of Cracker-Laden Truck Bursting Into Flames In Tamil Nadu

Watch: Shocking Footage Of Cracker-Laden Truck Bursting Into Flames In Tamil Nadu

Read More from Outlook

Adapt or Die: The Present, Future and the Business of Indian Fashion

Adapt or Die: The Present, Future and the Business of Indian Fashion

Srishti Jha / While many industries have tried to gear up for changes in the post-pandemic world, the fashion world has remained in a state of paralysis.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who had been leading the investigation on the Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case said that he himself sought the transfer.

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

Jayanta Oinam / India pin their T20 World Cup semi-final qualification hopes on Afghanistan with New Zealand favourites to progress from Group 2 along with Pakistan.

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Navjot Singh Sidhu took yet another dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday and asked what the government planned to do in the remaining 40 days that it was in power.

Advertisement