After completing her MBA in finance and banking in 2010 from Banasthali Vidyapith, Shubhi Jain only knew one path to follow: land in a metropolitan city, apply for jobs in the Big 4s and investment banks, bag a decent job with good pay so that her parents could boast in front of the relatives. She appeared for an open campus interview for IBM and made it through. On September 1, she arrived in Bangalore for her job. The days just flew by. On weekdays she was either slogging in the office or sleeping like a log in her PG accommodation. Weekends were booked for piled-up laundry, evening strolls and ­occasional meet-ups with friends for lazy brunches or window shopping. She switched companies and got better packages, though at the cost of longer working hours and less time for herself.

“I yearned to have a life outside work and a profession that allows me to decide my hours. Also, something I look forward to doing every day with thrill and passion,” says Shubhi. After resigning from the corporate job, she spent a few days reading new books, cooking, baking and soaking in the sunlight. Six months later, she figured out that apart from reading, fashion gave her an “adrenaline rush”. Styling different pieces from her closet to create a piece of art, upcycling her mom’s saree to a pretty maxi dress, mixing and matching outfits for hours in front of the mirror filled her soul with joy.

She found her calling in starting a fashion blog. The first few days were spent researching the process to create a self-hosted blog. She forayed into this uncharted territory on April 12, 2018, and named it ‘Sangria Hues’. Sangria because it’s one of her favourite colours and, like the Sangria cocktail, she wanted her blog to be of a mix of different flavours (fashion hacks, DIYs, lifestyle posts, etc).

“I was surprised that I started getting a good readership within a few days. It included my dad too. People approached me with messages and comments on how a specific mix-and-match outfit gave them ideas for their own, how the post about my dad moved them enough to shed a tear or two, and how the DIY ripped jeans post saved them lots of bucks,” she says. Eventually, Shubhi built a profile and community on Instagram, and started collaborating with fashion and lifestyle giants like Fabindia, Westside, Cadbury’s and St Botan­ica. She has collaborated with more than 350 brands, attended lots of fashion events, and got featured in three lifestyle magazines, ­besides winning a fashion styling event hosted by Fabindia.

Last year around January, she launched her aromatherapy skincare brand called ‘Me Time Aromas’. The pandemic brought a pause, but she is hopeful of scaling it up in the coming months along with full-time blogging. “I am so glad life panned out the way it has and I am working on my passion every single day,” says Shubhi, adding that she has realised her MBA was the stepping stone to where she is.

“Education is never wasted” as they say and an MBA comes with added exposure and life skills. “It not only helped me with my communication skills but also taught me time management and business skills. I’m so fortunate to be able to share my journey from F as in finance to F as in fashion. I honestly enjoyed both the Fs and continue to do so. I hope my story inspires someone out there to take a step forward and give their passion a try,” says Shubhi. “Life is not supposed to be spent in the boxes.”