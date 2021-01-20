Meet IPS Officer Krishna Prakash, The Newest Entrant To World Book Of Records

Mumbai-based IPS officer Krishna Prakash is the newest addition to the World Book of Record Holders. His feat? Earning the Iron Man title!

The officer became the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer, including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces, to earn the Iron Man title for completing the Ironman Triathlon in 2017.

Krishna Prakash is the Commissioner of Police at Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra.

Prakash took to Twitter today to share the achievement. "Honoured to become a part of 'World Book of Record Holders' for being the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces to earn the Iron Man title!" he wrote.

He shared three photographs of him holding a certificate of the victory.

Prakash had finished Ironman Triathlon, one of the most competitive and difficult sporting events in the world, in 2017. Participants are required to complete a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180.2 kilometre-long bicycle ride, and a 42.2-kilometre run within a set time frame of 16 to 17 hours as part of the triathlon.

The World Book of Records is one of the leading organisations in international certification, as per its website.

