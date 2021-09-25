Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Media Trial Is Subverting Truth In Hathras Case, says Lawyer Of Accused

In Bulgarhi, where upper castes are in the majority, the victim’s family finds little sympathy. Not even other Dalit families side with them. This is a potent weapon for the accused.

Media Trial Is Subverting Truth In Hathras Case, says Lawyer Of Accused
Accused persons lawyer blames media for subverting trial.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Media Trial Is Subverting Truth In Hathras Case, says Lawyer Of Accused
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T18:28:58+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 6:28 pm

Many theories swirl in Bulgarhi village. For some villagers it is a case of gang rape and murder. For some villagers it is a case of ‘honour killing’. Some also talk about it as revenge of a spurned lover.

These theories are doing rounds in the village in UP’s Hathras district, even after a CBI registered a case of gang rape and murder against four people.

The agency has registered the case against the accused over the horrific death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in the village. However, that hasn’t put an end to the conspiracy theories.

The woman died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight, after she was allegedly gang-raped by the four accused persons.

In Bulgarhi, where upper castes are in the majority, the victim’s family finds little sympathy. Not even other Dalit families side with them. This is a potent weapon for the accused.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Advocate Munna Singh Pundir, who is appearing for the accused in an SC/ST Court in Hathras, even blames the media for cooking up stories and creating a perception that the four men are guilty.

“There is literally zero evidence of rape and murder. The medical report is inconclusive and there is no forensic evidence to prove that these four men were involved. Media trial is subverting the case,” Pundir tells Outlook.

According to the charge sheet filed by the CBI, the woman was in a relationship with one of the four men, Sandeep, till March 2020 as the calls records of the two suggest. But she stopped talking to him and, out of frustration, he, in collusion with three other men, took the extreme step of gang rape and murder.

However, Pundir, says there are gaps in the CBI story. “It is true that Sandeep and the girl had a friendship but there is no evidence to prove that the girl rejected him and he committed the crime out of frustration.”

He adds: “The woman’s and Sandeep’s families were upset due to their friendship. The family sent Sandeep out of the village for some work but due to lockdown he came back and the two came in contact again.”

According to Pundir’s version, the woman’s family came to know about their reunion, following which one of her two brothers assaulted her. The woman was the youngest of five children—three sisters and two brothers.

“In that scuffle, the girl received spinal injuries. As she was injured and admitted to a hospital, her mother persuaded her to take the name of Sandeep for the crime,” Pundir says, adding that the day the case was picked up by national media, it became a political issue and leaders and parties jumped into it.

“It is from here that the case took an ugly turn,” he said. Pundir even questions the dying declaration of the girl in which she has narrated the incident. The lawyer has accused that the woman’s family have tried to hide a lot of facts. He says that her school certificate puts her age at 23.

“However, I fail to understand why the family is hiding the actual age,” Pundir says. Outlook couldn’t independently verify the lawyer’s claim.

 When Outlook met the victim’s family in Hathras, her eldest brother had denied any contact between the victim and the accused at any point of time. “These are the stories floated by the accused. There is no truth in that,” he says.

The trial of the case is going on in the Hathras SC/ST special court and the statement of the prosecution witnesses are being recorded right now. Pundir says he will try to prove the family’s role in the woman’s death.

“The woman’s close relatives work as sweepers and helpers in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Aligarh where she was admitted for the treatment. They know all the doctors and nurses. They were in a better position to know why the women’s condition deteriorated,” says Pundir.

She was later shifted to a Delhi hospital where she passed away.

The CBI had taken all four accused to Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat for brain mapping and lie detector test but their reports were negative.

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma Hathras Uttar Pradesh Hathras Rape Case hathrash, gangrape, uttar pradesh, dalit Hathras gangrape case hathras, rape, police, uttar pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Sero Survey Finds 87 Percent Himachal Pradesh Develops Immunity Against Covid-19

Sero Survey Finds 87 Percent Himachal Pradesh Develops Immunity Against Covid-19

Radical Forces Attempting To Gain Legitimacy Setting Dangerous Precedence: Rajnath Singh

'Scarcity' Of Ventilators, Medical Facilities In Country; Need For Upgradation: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Quad Not A Military Alliance But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

PM Modi Discusses Developing Trade, Economic Ties With President Biden : FS Shringla

Ahead Of IAF's Air Show, Fighter Aircrafts, Chinooks Roar Over Srinagar

Noted Women's Rights Activist, Author Kamla Bhasin Dies At The Age Of 75

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

More from India

Latest GoI Document Claims To Have Arrested 76 Hurriyat Leaders Post Article 370 Abrogation,Their Security Withdrawn

Latest GoI Document Claims To Have Arrested 76 Hurriyat Leaders Post Article 370 Abrogation,Their Security Withdrawn

MCD Engineer, Who Discovered Dara Shukoh’s Grave, Stumbles Upon A Possible Medieval Era Treasure Trove In UP

MCD Engineer, Who Discovered Dara Shukoh’s Grave, Stumbles Upon A Possible Medieval Era Treasure Trove In UP

India Calls Pakistan 'Arsonist, Disguising Itself As Fire-Fighter' At UNGA

India Calls Pakistan 'Arsonist, Disguising Itself As Fire-Fighter' At UNGA

Medical Device Park Worth Rs 5000 Cr To Come Up At Nalagarh , Centre Clears Himachal Proposal

Medical Device Park Worth Rs 5000 Cr To Come Up At Nalagarh , Centre Clears Himachal Proposal

Read More from Outlook

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

Harish Manav / The new Punjab cabinet comprising 15 ministers will take oath on Sunday, the state’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced after having deliberations with the party high command.

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Seema Guha / Quad is to checkmate China’s growing profile as a nation giving humanitarian aid to nations across Asia and Pacific, and it wants to challenge China’s soft power bid in the region.

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores and updates of DC vs RR here. Delhi are on top of the points table along with Chennai Super Kings.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement